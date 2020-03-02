ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.11 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, EXX, Binance and LBank. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $34,096.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041285 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000809 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,845.16 or 1.00419280 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000973 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00068305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinnest, LBank, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance, EXX, ZB.COM and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.