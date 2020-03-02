Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $103.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $98.91 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

