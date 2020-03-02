ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of ChemoCentryx worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $45.05. 15,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $770,271.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,084,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 732,503 shares of company stock valued at $30,708,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCXI. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

