ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 23.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $45.20. 13,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,506. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $4,249,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $770,271.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,897 shares in the company, valued at $117,084,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 732,503 shares of company stock worth $30,708,793. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

