Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Shares of CHK opened at $0.28 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Thomas L. Ryan acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,185,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 285,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 675,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,660 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

