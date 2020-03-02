Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) PT Lowered to $93.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

NYSE:CPK opened at $85.50 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.