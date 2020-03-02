Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Chevron worth $199,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.07.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $93.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

