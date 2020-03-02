Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 16,015 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 235.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $80.13 on Monday. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $69.99 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

