Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 17,530 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $24.92 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

