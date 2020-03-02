Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 8,910 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $14,254,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $105.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.37.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.