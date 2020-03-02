Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,943,000 after buying an additional 201,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,803 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,483,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 403,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target (up from $237.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $103.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.06, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

