Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 680,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of GNC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GNC by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in GNC during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GNC by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GNC alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GNC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE GNC opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.34. GNC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.