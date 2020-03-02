Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,800 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 615.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,122,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $121.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.10 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

