Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE opened at $108.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.