Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Medifast worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $159.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 75.84%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Dougherty & Co lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Medifast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

