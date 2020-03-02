Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,355 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $60.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,200.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.