Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.69.

Shares of LH opened at $175.69 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

