Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,725 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth $142,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 66.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 133,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 53,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,053,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.