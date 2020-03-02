Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in LHC Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group stock opened at $121.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.48.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

