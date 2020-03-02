Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE:XRX opened at $32.20 on Monday. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.