Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

NYSE BWA opened at $31.60 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.