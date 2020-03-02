Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $173.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $130.19 and a 52 week high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

