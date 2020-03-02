Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESE opened at $90.92 on Monday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.08.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $640,540.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

