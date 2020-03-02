Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in United Continental by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in United Continental by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in United Continental by 0.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $61.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

