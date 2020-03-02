Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after acquiring an additional 244,667 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,671,000 after purchasing an additional 111,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of BKH opened at $72.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

