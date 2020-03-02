Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,385,000 after buying an additional 651,147 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,477,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,265,000 after purchasing an additional 315,970 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 164,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $37.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

