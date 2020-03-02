Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Cowen started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -868.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

