Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Kforce worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kforce by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $691.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $435,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.