Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 230.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after buying an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,694,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,699,000 after acquiring an additional 424,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

