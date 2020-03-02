Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $67.06 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.