Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

