Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,795 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Exponent worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Exponent by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Exponent by 889.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,612.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,460 shares of company stock worth $6,522,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of EXPO opened at $73.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

