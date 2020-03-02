Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Macerich at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Macerich by 591.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 4,159.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MAC opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Macerich’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.69%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

In other Macerich news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. purchased 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,120.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,417 shares of company stock worth $889,115 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

