Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GT opened at $9.69 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

