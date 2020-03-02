Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

