Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Orion Engineered Carbons at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $855.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 64.30% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.