Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases 136,980 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 230.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 136,980 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

General Electric stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

