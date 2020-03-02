Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases 1,375 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $105.99 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $125.26. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

