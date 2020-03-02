Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases 20,687 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 992.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $1,382,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 49.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 75,808 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 593,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $18,271,401.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,084,214 shares of company stock worth $91,023,449. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

