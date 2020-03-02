Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases 7,239 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lumentum by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,118,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

LITE opened at $77.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

