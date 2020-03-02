Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,150 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after acquiring an additional 298,678 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $30,540,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,781,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $124.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.75 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

