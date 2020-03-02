Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 34,361 Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,202,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

