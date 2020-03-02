Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,890 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 128,634 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 234,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,317,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZNP. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

