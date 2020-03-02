Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 10,310 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR opened at $170.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.19. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $141.00 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.