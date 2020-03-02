Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 11,375 Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Link Fund Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,459,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

TBPH stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.92. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

