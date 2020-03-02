Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 15,390 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In related news, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

