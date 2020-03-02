Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 16,425 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Qualys worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 57.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $313,673.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,051,483.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,975. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.07.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $80.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.41. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

