Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 18,415 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,415 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $49.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.