Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 21,180 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Albany International worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Albany International by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.