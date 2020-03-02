Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 22,025 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,025 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atkore International Group worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,635 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atkore International Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,755,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 932,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 147,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 184,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $931,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,594 shares of company stock worth $1,201,289. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.68. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.